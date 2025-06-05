Hyderabad doctor gets US patent for innovative heart defect closure device

Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) A Hyderabad-based doctor has received a United States patent for his innovative medical device designed to close septal defects in both children and adults.

Nageswara Rao Koneti, Senior Consultant and Head of the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute, Hyderabad, has received the patent for KONAR-MF (Multifunctional) Occluder.

The US patent follows patents previously granted in India, Europe, Euro-African countries, and South Korea between 2021 and 2023, the Rainbow hospitals said in a release on Thursday.

The KONAR-MF occluder offers a single, adaptable solution to close a variety of defects, including perimembranous and muscular ventricular septal defects (VSDs), residual post-surgical defects, coronary arteriovenous fistulas, selected aortopulmonary windows, paravalvular leaks and systemic-to-pulmonary artery collaterals, it added. PTI SJR ROH