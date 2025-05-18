Hyderabad fire: Cong chief speaks to Telangana CM, says assured govt taking necessary relief measures

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday spoke with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after the horrific blaze in Hyderabad that claimed 17 lives and said he is assured that the government is taking all necessary relief measures, including providing speedy and adequate compensation to those affected.

Kharge also urged Congress workers to rally around the affected families and offer any assistance they can.

The blaze triggered by a suspected short circuit in a building in Gulzar House near the iconic Charminar here on Sunday left 17 people dead, with a majority of them being children.

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating fire tragedy in the Charminar area of Hyderabad, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims during this difficult time," Kharge said.

"After speaking with the chief minister of Telangana, I am assured that the government is taking all necessary relief measures, including providing speedy and adequate compensation to those affected," he said.

"Let us come together to support those in need and help them through this challenging period," he said.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of several people being killed and injured in a massive fire in Hyderabad is extremely saddening.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

A lone, narrow staircase was the only escape route for the inmates of the building, but they could not rush out, police said The building housed jewellery shops on the ground floor and people were residing in a flat above, they said, adding that smoke spread, suffocating the people in the building.