Hyderabad firms donate over Rs 4 crore to TTD-run BIRRD hospital

Tirupati, Aug 31 (PTI) Two Hyderabad-based companies on Sunday donated over Rs 4 crore to the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD), run by the TTD.

According to a press release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the BIRRD Trust received donations of Rs 2.93 crore and Rs 1.10 crore from two donors.

“Two Hyderabad-based donors contributed over Rs 4 crore to the BIRRD Trust of TTD,” it said.

The demand drafts were handed over to TTD Chairman B R Naidu and Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple.

In a separate donation, a devotee from Narasaraopet contributed Rs 10 lakh to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

TTD manages the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world. PTI MS SSK