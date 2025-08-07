Hyderabad: Five arrested in separate drug cases; brown sugar, MDMA, ganja seized

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Five persons, including two alleged peddlers, were arrested in separate cases after narcotic substances— including brown sugar, MDMA, and ganja—were seized from their possession, Excise Department officials said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Excise State Task Force (STF) teams apprehended the accused from different locations on Wednesday night, they said.

Two individuals from Malda in West Bengal were allegedly attempting to sell brown sugar at Khajaguda when they were caught.

Officials seized 66 grams of the substance from them.

In another case, 5.14 grams of MDMA were recovered from a person at Serilingampally.

In two separate incidents, STF teams seized 510 grams and 1.2 kilograms of ganja from two individuals.

Four cases have been registered, and all the accused have been arrested, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK