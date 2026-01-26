Hyderabad: Five-year-old girl dies as entangled kite string slits throat

Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI) A five-year-old girl died here on Monday allegedly after a kite string entangled around her neck and slit her throat, while she was seated on a two-wheeler driven by her father here, police said.

This is the second such incident in Telangana, after a 38-year-old farm labourer from Uttar Pradesh died on January 14 allegedly after the string of a kite cut his throat in Sangareddy district while he was riding a two-wheeler.

According to police, a man along with his family members visited nearby Khazipally village on Monday and while returning home on his motorcycle, his younger daughter, who was seated in the front, suddenly started shouting in pain.

The man immediately stopped the vehicle and noticed severe bleeding from the child’s throat. Upon examination, it was found that a 'manja' (kite) thread was entangled around her neck, police said.

The parents removed the thread and rushed their daughter to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries undergoing treatment, police said.

A case was registered at Kukatpally police station and it is under investigation, police added.