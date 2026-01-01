Hyderabad: Four DJs among five test positive during New Year drug checks

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) Five people tested positive for drug consumption during an anti-drug drive on New Year’s Eve, four of them DJs, the EAGLE said on Thursday.

The Telangana EAGLE Force, in a press release, stated that 15 of its teams, along with eight from the Prohibition and Excise Department and local police, conducted surprise checks at pubs and resorts across the tri-commissionerate limits to ensure drug-free New Year celebrations.

Of the 51 suspected persons tested at pubs and resorts, four DJs were found positive, the release said, adding that one of the 38 persons tested during vehicle checks also tested positive.

"The identified persons, along with their parents, will be called for counselling, and necessary steps will be taken to admit them to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres as part of a reformative approach," it said.

The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement Force said its sustained efforts towards achieving a drug-free society had yielded positive results, with a significant reduction in drug consumption cases compared to previous years.

It added that instances of underage drinking at party venues were also prevented during the operation. PTI VVK SSK