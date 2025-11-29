Hyderabad gets automated rotary parking facility to ease congestion at KBR Park

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) In a bid to tackle parking challenges in the city, the GHMC on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art multilevel smart parking facility at KBR Park.

The facility, inaugurated by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Vijaylaxmi R Gadwal, is the city’s "first automated smart rotary parking system in a public space", it said.

The project was developed with the support of GHMC and executed by Nava Nirman Associates under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, it said in a release.

The sprawling KBR National Park in Banjara Hills is one of Hyderabad's busiest corridors.

The vertical rotary parking system maximises parking capacity while using minimal urban land, the release said.

The facility is expected to contribute significantly to smoother traffic flow, improved pedestrian safety, and greater convenience for both commuters and park visitors.

It is a space-efficient vertical mechanised rotary structure, with parking capacity for 72 cars and designated two-wheeler slots.

Other key features include Radio-frequency identification-enabled entry and exit, and EV charging points.

It also boasts advanced safety features, including load-balance sensors, locking systems, CCTV monitoring, and emergency response mechanisms.

GHMC officials said the facility will provide major relief from traffic issues by reducing illegal roadside parking, reclaiming footpaths for pedestrians, and easing overall traffic movement around KBR Park and adjoining commercial zones.

The model is expected to be replicated across other high-density and congestion-prone urban locations in the city. PTI SJR SSK