Hyderabad: Home guard who set himself on fire dies, T’gana BJP dubs it ‘murder’ by BRS govt

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (PTI) A traffic home guard, who was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after setting himself on fire a few days ago, died on Friday, police said.

Expressing grief over the death, Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said this was a "murder" committed by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in the state.

Ravinder, who had gone to the Home Guard Commandant’s office at Goshamahal here on Tuesday, set himself on fire, and after being informed about the incident by some passersby, police shifted him to a state-run hospital.

He suffered over 50 per cent burns and was admitted in another hospital in the city.

The home guard’s wife said on Wednesday that her husband had called her over the phone on Tuesday informing her that two senior police officials-an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable working at the commandant’s office-had "ill-treated" him when he had gone to the office.

She also demanded for initiating action against the ASI and the constable.

Asked about reports that the home guard went to the office to enquire about alleged delay in his salary, police ruled out such a thing saying it was not related to salary.

Kishan Reddy, who is also Union Minister for Tourism, on Thursday paid a visit to Ravinder, who was receiving treatment at the time.

Later, speaking to reporters he said, the BRS government in Telangana failed to fulfil the promises made and assurances given to home guards with regard to improving their working conditions.

He appealed to home guards not to resort to such extreme steps. PTI GDK KH