Hyderabad: Illegal 'mujra party' busted at farmhouse; ganja, liquor seized

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) An illegal 'mujra party' was busted at a farmhouse on the outskirts of the city, where obscene dances were being performed, and about 70 grams of ganja, among other items, were seized, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on credible information, a police team reached the venue in the early hours of the day and found 13 men and six women who were performing the dance.

The party was being organised to celebrate the birthday of one of the men, a resident of Hyderabad, a police official said.

During the searches, about 70 grams of ganja, liquor, and other items were seized, he added.

A case has been registered in connection with the illegal event, and an investigation is underway.

The men who attended the party were identified as businessmen and have been taken into custody.

The police official noted that farmhouse owners in the area had already been warned that cases would be registered if any illegal activities were found on their premises. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK ROH