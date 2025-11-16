Hyderabad: Key suspect arrested for uploading pirated movies

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) The city police have arrested a key suspect accused of uploading pirated movies on his website, causing significant losses to film producers.

The accused, identified as Ravi, who was operating from foreign countries, was arrested here on Saturday after he returned to India, police sources said.

Ravi had allegedly dared the police in the past to apprehend him.

Film producers had earlier lodged complaints with the police about the threat of piracy.

According to police, the accused also allegedly hacked into the servers of digital companies and released original movie copies on websites before the official release, resulting in substantial losses to the film industry.

Police sources said full details of the case would be officially shared with the media on Monday.