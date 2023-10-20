Hyderabad man apprehended in Dharamshala selling counterfeit tickets to IND VS NZ match

Dharamshala, Oct 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police has apprehended a man allegedly involved in the black marketing of tickets for the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand, scheduled to be held on Sunday in Dharamshala.

Police seized two mobile phones and several tickets found on him.

Additional Superintendent of Police Hitesh Lakhanpal said the man was apprehended near the stadium and is from Hyderabad.

The India vs New Zealand World Cup match has been sold out.

Police cautioned people looking to get tickets to the sold-out match to remain vigilant, saying they may end up purchasing counterfeit tickets. PTI COR VN VN