Hyderabad: Man arrested for impersonating govt officials, extorting money

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A 39-year-old man, allegedly involved in a series of offences including impersonating senior government officials, was arrested here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused had hired two bodyguards and procured weapons from Tamil Nadu to pose as a senior government officer, police added.

According to a release from Hyderabad Police, the man had been misleading the public for over two years by posing as an IAS officer in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner, Mines, and at times as an IPS or NIA officer, extorting money from unsuspecting citizens.

The accused is alleged to have been involved in cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation, and extortion, it said.

Police said investigations revealed that he created and used fake IAS, IPS, and NIA identity cards, visiting cards, and forged documents to project himself as a high-ranking official.

He also fitted police sirens to a private vehicle, used walkie-talkies to imitate official communication, and circulated a forged industrial land allotment letter to cheat victims.

"Using these methods, the accused gained the trust of the complainant, the managing director of a gym, and collected a total of Rs 10,50,665 through bank transfers, UPI payments, and cash under the guise of assisting in procuring industrial land and extending other official favours. After receiving the money, he absconded," police said.

Acting on credible information, Film Nagar Police conducted an operation and apprehended the accused from his temporary residence.

Two other accomplices, who served as personal bodyguards, remain absconding, police added. PTI VVK SSK