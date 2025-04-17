Hyderabad: Man caught on video banging newborn puppy against wall; case registered

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Multiple videos showing a man--reportedly a pet owner--banging a newborn puppy against a wall in the parking lot of a residential complex went viral on Thursday.

One of the videos shows the man being confronted by other residents about his "inhuman behaviour." He is heard saying that he "wanted to control the puppies so they would not approach his dog." In another video, he purportedly admits to "killing some puppies" (apparently with a rock) and one by "hitting it against a wall." He also states that he had "no motive to kill the puppies" but had hit street dogs earlier.

"Sometimes, they (street dogs) bark, and sometimes they attack," he claims.

The incident was widely condemned by social media users, who shared the videos online.

A police case has been registered in connection with the incident.