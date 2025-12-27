Hyderabad: Man ends life after losing money in online gaming

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Suraram here after allegedly losing money playing online games, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the man, presently unemployed, and had earlier worked as a lab technician in a private educational institute, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his relative's house.

In a selfie video recorded before his death, the man stated he had lost money after playing online games, though he did not specify how much money he had lost, they said.

Police recovered the mobile phone in which the video was found. A case was registered. PTI VVK VVK ROH