Hyderabad: Man held for 'indecent acts' at temple; BJP, Hindu outfits protest

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly unlawfully entering the Katta Maisamma temple premises in Safilguda here and committing “indecent” acts in front of the idol, police said on Sunday.

The BJP, pro-Hindu organisations and devotees held a protest condemning the incident, accusing the man of "urinating" within the temple premises on Saturday night.

A video circulated on social media purportedly showed some persons “beating” up a man following the incident in front of the temple after questioning him over the act.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of BNS at Neredmet police station for entering into a place of worship at Katta Maisamma temple unlawfully and insulting religious beliefs.

The accused, Altaf, from Bidar district of neighbouring Karnataka was arrested and produced before a city court on January 11. He has been sent to judicial remand by the magistrate, a release from Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said.

Police said they are verifying the antecedents and past history of the accused, and further action will be initiated strictly in accordance with law.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao, who visited the temple, described the incident as “blasphemous” and said it calls for "encounter" of the person for desecrating the temple.

He attacked the ruling Congress in Telangana alleging it is competing with Bangladesh and Pakistan on who will outdo the other in attacks on Hindus.

In a post on 'X', Rao said : “Even though I respect human rights, the other side speaks the language of "Sar Tan Se Juda", therefore this incident calls for ENCOUNTER of the person who desecrated the sacred Kattamaisamma Temple by urinating within the premises. I am also astonished at the radio silence by Congress, BRS as well as the pseudo secular media on the issue.” He further said the BJP in Telangana will not remain a mute spectator and will fight on the streets for the protection of Hindu faith, temples, and dignity.

“Hindus will not be silenced. Faith will not be compromised”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Police asked the public not to believe or circulate any rumours or unverified information through social media or other means.

“Citizens are requested to rely only on official information released by the police and cooperate with the investigation. Any attempt to spread misinformation may lead to unnecessary panic and disturbance of public peace,” the release said.

Police appealed to all sections of the public to maintain calm, peace, and communal harmony.