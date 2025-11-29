Hyderabad man held for operating drone in TN's Coonoor forest area

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Nov 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old youth from Hyderabad was detained for allegedly operating a drone in the banned forest area of Coonoor in Nilgiris district on Friday, officials said.

Shiva Praveen was caught operating a drone around 5.30 pm inside the Government Reserve Forest area of the Coonoor Forest range.

A fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him, sources said, citing a district forest officer's order.

Operation of drones inside the forest area is strictly prohibited.

Tourists visiting the district enter the reserve forest without permission and operate drones to photograph wildlife, causing disturbances to the animals.

The youth has been detained, and further investigation is ongoing, they said.