Hyderabad man held for 'raping' German woman in car on pretext of ride

Hyderabad, Apr 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old German national was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 25-year-old man here, who offered her and her friend a ride in a hired car, police said on Tuesday.

The man, who previously worked as a driver, allegedly raped her in the rear seat of the car on Monday late evening.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The victim has been sent for medical examination, police said.

According to police, the victim, along with her fellow countryman, arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a friend who had previously studied with them in Italy, and to travel and explore the city. Both German nationals stayed at the friend’s residence in Meerpet since then and were visiting the places in city.

On Monday, while the victim and her friend were on their way to a nearby vegetable market, they were approached by the accused, who was driving a car with his five minor friends in the vehicle.

The occupants greeted them and enquired about their destination. Upon learning that they were heading to the market, the accused offered them a drive. Trusting the offer, the victim and her friend boarded the car, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The group went to different places and proceeded towards Mamidipally on the city outskirts. Upon arrival, the accused told others including the victim’s friend to take selfies and then he drove approximately 100 meters away with the victim alone to a secluded location. At this point, the driver threatened her for life, and “raped” her inside the car, the release said.

After committing the crime, he drove back to the spot where the others were dropped. Upon slowing down, the victim jumped out of the moving vehicle and met her friend, police said.

Subsequently, after being informed about the incident, their friend from Hyderabad lodged a complaint at Pahadishareef police station. A case was registered under section 64(1) of BNS, and the investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, the accused was apprehended on Tuesday. He told the police that he previously worked as a driver in Dubai and had been idle for last one year.

The accused hired a car through a long drive app and picked up his colony mates on Monday and while roaming around he found the victim and her friend in Meerpet and on the pretext of dropping them at their desired place (vegetable market), took them to nearby areas, the release said.

"He started gaining the victim’s trust with an intent to commit rape. As per the plan, the accused dropped everyone at Mamidipally to take the photographs (selfies) and he alone took her to secluded place in car which is 100 mts away from where others were dropped and committed the offence," the release added.

Police said they seized the car used in the commission of offence. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH