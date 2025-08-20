Hyderabad: Man loses over Rs 12.75 lakh in house rental cyber fraud

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old resident of Banjara Hills lost more than Rs 12.75 lakh after falling victim to a house rental fraud, in which cybercriminals allegedly posed as National Security Guard personnel, police said on Wednesday.

The victim had posted an advertisement for his flat on a real estate portal on August 13 and was contacted the same day by a man claiming to be an NSG commando from West Bengal, stating he was being transferred to Hyderabad.

To appear genuine, the fraudster shared fake identification documents and expressed interest in renting the flat, according to a release from Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

Later, another man, posing as the commando’s senior officer, promised to pay an advance rent of Rs 80,000.

Citing a “special security protocol” reportedly introduced after the Pulwama terror attack, the fraudsters convinced the victim to make multiple Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and UPI transfers, claiming it was necessary to “raise a demand” for releasing the advance payment.

Trusting "the assurances", the victim made multiple transactions, losing Rs 12,75,711 before realising it was a scam.

He immediately reported the incident to the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930). A case has been registered.

Police warned that cybercriminals are targeting property owners who post advertisements on real estate platforms by posing as Army or NSG personnel.

They gain victims’ trust by sending forged ID cards or service documents and claiming transfers to new cities.

Using the pretext of “special defence security protocols,” they instruct victims to make IMPS or UPI transfers, promising the amount will be refunded along with advance rent. In reality, these are fraudulent transactions, resulting in losses of lakhs of rupees, the release added. PTI VVK VVK SSK