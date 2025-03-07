Hyderabad Metro creates green corridor, transports donor heart 13 km in 12 mins

Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday established a dedicated green corridor to facilitate the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart, covering a distance of 13 km in just 12 minutes across 11 stations.

The green corridor was created at 9.16 pm to enable the rapid transfer of the donor heart from Kamineni Hospitals in LB Nagar to KIMS Hospital in Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, according to a release from L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited.

This effort was made possible through meticulous planning and coordination between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, under the supervision of attending doctors, the statement added.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting emergency services and contributing to societal welfare by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release stated. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK SA