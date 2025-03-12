Hyderabad Metro expansion, Future City projects to boost urban growth: T'gana Guv

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) The expansion of Hyderabad metro rail, Musi river rejuvenation and development of 'Future City' projects proposed by the Telangana government would redefine urban living and economic potential, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said on Wednesday.

Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature on the opening day of the budget session, he said the government plans to establish Future City Development Authority to promote the planned development of a world-class city.

The Governor's speech, however, was marred by slogans and jeering by the opposition BRS members, who called the Congress government's welfare programmes "bogus and fake".

The Congress members thumbed the desks when the government's schemes were mentioned in the speech.

Referring to the proposed 'Future City' on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the Governor said it is envisioned as India's first net-zero city and designed to be both sustainable and economically vibrant.

The project would span 765 sq km, covering 56 villages across seven mandals, strategically located between Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar Highways on the outskirts.

According to the Governor, the initiative will integrate smart urban infrastructure, sustainable industrial development and inclusive residential planning.

"Anchored by AI City, Pharma, and Manufacturing Clusters, along with multimodal mobility and metro access, the Future City is designed to boost economic activity, create employment opportunities, and enhance quality of life." The Future City Development Authority will oversee seamless execution, making the project a model for next generation urban development in the country, he added.

By attracting global investments and positioning Telangana as a leader in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and high-tech industries, the government is paving the way for balanced progress and sustainability.

"The state's commitment to clean and green energy, coupled with strategic initiatives like the AI City and enhanced digital infrastructure, will ensure that Telangana emerges as a beacon of modernity and opportunity," he said.

As the state advances, the government's unwavering dedication to democracy, federalism and inclusive governance will be the cornerstone of a "thriving Telangana".

The Governor highlighted key pro-farmer initiatives, including Rs 20,616 crore crop loan waiver, and enhancement of financial assistance to Rs 12,000 per acre per year. He noted that Telangana has emerged as the largest paddy producer in the country, with a record output of over 260 lakh metric tonnes.

On the caste survey conducted in the state, the Governor said the government proposed a Bill to provide 42 per cent for backward classes and is set to introduce a Bill for the sub-categorization of SCs.

Despite the protests, the Governor completed his address.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the CM Revanth Reddy government made the Governor state "lies, half truths and untruths" in his speech.

He claimed that 480 farmers died by suicide in the state and crop loan waiver had been implemented only up to 25-30 per cent, leaving many farmers without intended benefit.

Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat, however, challenged Rama Rao for a debate on 10 years of BRS rule and the Congress reign.

He listed the government's achievements such as filling up of 55,000 vacancies, Rs 21,000 crore crop loan waiver and Caste survey. PTI SJR SJR ROH