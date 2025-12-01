Hyderabad Metro inducts 20 transgender personnel to boost security, women’s safety

Hyderabad, Dec 1 (PTI) Hyderabad Metro Rail on Monday said it has inducted 20 transgender personnel into its security services.

After completing induction security training, the trained personnel have begun performing duties at selected metro stations and inside metro trains, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

"The induction of transgender personnel into the security workforce stands as a strong symbol of social empowerment and inclusivity and a significant step towards strengthening women’s safety and public confidence in the metro rail system," the release said.

The initiative not only enhances security but also reflects the government’s broader commitment to empowering marginalised communities through meaningful employment and social inclusion, it added.

The engagement of transgender personnel marks a milestone in Hyderabad Metro Rail’s mission to create a safe, inclusive, and commuter-friendly environment.

Their presence is expected to strengthen frontline passenger services and reinforce the safety framework, especially for women commuters.

Key responsibilities of the newly inducted personnel include ensuring women commuter safety in general areas and ladies-only coaches, assisting passengers with directions and information, supporting baggage scanning, providing street-level and concourse security, and offering overall station security support.

Hyderabad Metro Rail operates across three corridors with 57 stations, facilitating the daily commute of nearly five lakh passengers, with women constituting approximately 30 per cent of them, the release added.

The Telangana government had earlier, in January this year, inducted 39 transgender people as traffic assistants to support the city police.