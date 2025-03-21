Hyderabad NIAB director's jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from Gurugram hotel

Gurugram, Mar 21 (PTI) The director of Hyderabad based National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), has alleged that her jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh was stolen from a hotel room here, police said on Friday.

Director of NIAB and Co-chair of the PAG-ASIA 2025 meeting, Dr. G Taru Sharma, had checked into the hotel on Tuesday to attend the conference, which was held from March 18 to March 20 at Westin, Gurugram, Sector 29, they said.

The jewellery was allegedly stolen from her room number 240 the same day, and she filed a complaint on Wednesday, a police officer said.

"Despite multiple requests, the hotel staff has not been of much help. I was busy with the conference and did not step out of the hotel at any time. My jewellery, worth Rs 45-50 lakh, was stolen from my room," Sharma said in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 29 police station on Wednesday, the officer said.

Police have collected CCTV footage and are questioning suspect hotel staff, but no clues have emerged so far. Further investigation in the matter is underway, Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Kumar said.

Despite multiple attempts, the hotel authorities could not be reached for comment. PTI COR OZ OZ