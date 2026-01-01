Hyderabad: One dies, 11 fall sick after consuming food at New Year party

Hyderabad, Jan 1 (PTI) A 53-year-old man died, and 11 others fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after consuming food at a New Year's party here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday at a community hall under Jagadgirigutta police station limits, they said.

A total of 17 residents attended the party, during which they themselves prepared food, including chicken and fish dishes, and consumed liquor, a senior police official said.

After the party, the guests returned to their homes. One middle-aged man died at his residence, while 11 others complained of vomiting and uneasiness and were admitted to two hospitals.

The condition of those undergoing treatment is stable, police said.

Food samples, along with other materials used in preparation and the liquor consumed, have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The man’s body was sent for post-mortem examination at a state-run hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest the case may be due to food poisoning. Residents told police that chilli, turmeric powder and other ingredients stored at the hall had expired. However, officials said the lab report would confirm this.

A case has been registered at Jagadgirigutta police station.