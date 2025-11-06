Hyderabad: Police bust interstate drug syndicate; six arrested

Hyderabad, Nov 6 (PTI) Police on Thursday said they busted an interstate drug syndicate involved in the supply and distribution of MDMA and ganja, arresting six persons.

Based on credible intelligence, police teams first intercepted a group of drug suppliers near Aramghar Road. Following their interrogation, three consumers were later apprehended at Rajendranagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rajendranagar zone) Yogesh Goutam said in a release.

Police seized 18 grams of MDMA, 130 grams of ganja, and five mobile phones from the accused.

The value of the drugs has not yet been disclosed.

The suppliers are residents of Kakinada and Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, as well as Bengaluru, while the consumers include an IT employee, according to the police.

On the modus operandi of the syndicate, police said, "The accused had established contact with an unidentified drug supplier through a social media platform, who coordinated with interstate peddlers for the delivery of narcotics." The suppliers transported 18 grams of MDMA and 130 grams of ganja from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, concealing the contraband in bags, police added.

Upon reaching Aramghar Road, they were intercepted and apprehended by police. Acting on their confession, three consumers were later arrested, police said.

All six accused have been remanded to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the absconding supplier, police added. PTI VVK SSK