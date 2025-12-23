Hyderabad Police cautions New Year revellers not to cross legal boundaries

Hyderabad, Dec 23 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday cautioned New Year revellers against crossing legal boundaries during new year celebrations, failing which stringent action would be initiated.

He announced that special enforcement drives against drunk driving would commence across the city from Wednesday and continue until New Year's Day, an official release said.

Addressing a video conference with field-level officers at the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC), Sajjanar reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming Christmas, Vaikunta Ekadashi, and New Year festivities.

He directed officials to ensure a robust security grid to prevent untoward incidents.

"There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol," the Commissioner asserted.

On the night of December 31, drunk driving checks will be conducted at 100 locations across the city, with seven platoons of additional forces deployed specifically for this purpose.

He warned that motorists caught driving under the influence face vehicle seizure, a fine of Rs 10,000, and imprisonment of up to six months.

Recommendations would be made to permanently cancel the driving licenses of offenders, he said.

He advised partygoers to arrange for a 'designated driver' or utilize cab services. Stringent action will also be taken against youths indulging in racing, wheeling, and rash driving.

The police have mandated that New Year’s Eve events at pubs and hotels (three-star and above) must conclude by 1 AM.

The Commissioner emphasised strict adherence to noise pollution norms, warning that sound systems exceeding permissible decibel levels would be seized.

"Managements will be held fully responsible if the use of ganja or other narcotics is detected, or if obscene dances are permitted at their venues. In such cases, licenses will be cancelled and criminal cases registered," Sajjanar warned.

He urged the public to respect the law and welcome 2026 safely, ensuring the festivities remain a pleasant memory rather than turning into a bitter experience. PTI VVK VVK SA