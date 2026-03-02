Hyderabad Police Commissioner advises citizens to celebrate Holi peacefully

Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Monday advised citizens to celebrate the Holi festival in the city in a peaceful atmosphere.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who cause inconvenience to others.

Sajjanar, who held a video conference with police officials and conducted a review meeting, directed the officers to prioritise 'Visible Policing' to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the festival, an official release said.

He said that ‘Blue Colts’ and patrolling staff must maintain constant vigilance across the city.

The Commissioner made it clear that forcibly applying colours to unwilling persons will not be tolerated. He warned against throwing colours in public places, on pedestrians, or on vehicles.

He further said that 'SHE Teams' will be keeping a watch across the city to curb miscreants behaving indecently towards women.

Sajjanar also advised the public to use natural colours instead of chemical ones and stated that there is no permission for DJs during the celebrations.

“Vehicles will be seized if youths are found roaming in groups on the roads and creating a nuisance,” he said.

He directed the police to work in coordination with peace committees and to arrange additional security in sensitive areas.

On the occasion of Holi, he announced that restrictions have been imposed on liquor shops, toddy compounds, bars, and restaurants within the Hyderabad Commissionerate limits from 6 am to 6 pm on March 3.

The Commissioner further said that cases will be registered under the City Police Act against those violating the regulations during the Holi festival, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ADB