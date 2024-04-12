Hyderabad police Commissioner holds meet on Ram Navami festivities

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy on Friday held a meeting with the organisers of upcoming Ram Navami festivities, including processions, and urged all to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and avoid provocative speeches, among others.

Welcoming participants at the meeting, including officials of various government departments, he requested all to ensure a peaceful festival for which coordination and cooperation of all wings is essential, a police release said.

"Some of the points mentioned included regarding the starting timing of the processions, avoiding use of DJ systems, no bursting of firecrackers, no throwing of vermillion or gulal on the passers-by, no carrying of sticks/swords/firearms, no provocative slogans, speeches, songs, displaying provocative banners, use of limited number of vehicles and no disturbance to people from other communities," it said.

He further requested all not to indulge in rumours, spreading provocative posts, fake messages and others on social media.

The organisers should not violate the conditions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

No political symbols or political speeches will be permitted during the Shobha Yatra (procession), the release said.

Later, the Commissioner, along with officials, and the organisers inspected the nearly 6.3 km route of the main procession, it added. PTI SJR SJR SS