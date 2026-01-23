Hyderabad Police Commissioner issues notice to BRS leader over allegation of cases against him

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Friday issued a notice to BRS leader and former IPS officer R S Praveen Kumar over his claim that seven criminal cases had been registered against him.

Referring to SIT's questioning of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in the alleged phone-tapping case, Praveen Kumar claimed that cases were registered against Sajjanar, who is heading the SIT, and other police officers in Andhra Pradesh in 2015.

The cases were linked to the cash-for-vote case involving Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who was then a TDP MLA.

In the notice, Sajjanar asked Praveen Kumar to furnish complete details of the alleged cases against him.

"BRS leader Sri R.S. Praveen Kumar, IPS (Retd), is hereby called upon to furnish complete and specific details of the alleged seven (07) criminal cases purportedly registered against the SIT Chief (myself) within two (02) days from the date of receipt of this notice," Sajjanar said in a post on X late on Friday.

If Praveen Kumar fails to comply with the demand within the stipulated time, appropriate civil and criminal proceedings shall be initiated against him, he said in the notice. PTI SJR SJR ROH