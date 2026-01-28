Hyderabad police commissioner warns e-commerce, courier firms against misuse for narcotics transport

Hyderabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Wednesday warned that anyone facilitating "anti-social activities", including the transport of narcotics or banned substances, would face strict legal action.

Sajjanar convened a high-level coordination meeting with nodal officers from telecom companies, internet service providers, food delivery apps, courier firms, and transport aggregators.

He directed them to establish dedicated wings within their organisations to respond promptly to police requests for information.

Cautioning companies against prioritising profits over public safety, the commissioner asked firms to implement stringent surveillance mechanisms to detect misuse of e-commerce and courier services for transporting ganja, narcotics, and other banned substances, a press release said.

"Service providers must alert the police immediately upon identifying suspicious parcels. Any entity found facilitating anti-social activities, even due to negligence, will face strict legal action," Sajjanar warned.

He also expressed concern over complaints of cab and bike taxi drivers "misbehaving" with female passengers and instructed transport aggregators to maintain constant supervision over their drivers.

Addressing commuter grievances regarding drivers cancelling rides after learning the drop location or receiving payment, Sajjanar directed companies to take strict disciplinary action against such drivers.

Additional Commissioners of Police M Srinivas, Tafseer Iqbal, and N Swetha, along with DCP (Cyber Crimes) Aravind Babu and other zonal officials, were present at the meeting, it added. PTI VVK SSK