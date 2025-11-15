Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Saturday said cyber fraudsters have created a fake social media account using his name and sent messages to his friends seeking money, claiming he was in trouble.

In a post on X, he said one of his friends was deceived and transferred Rs 20,000 to a fraudster's account.

"Never respond to friend requests or messages asking for money from anyone claiming to be me—or any public official. Always verify by directly contacting the person over a phone call before taking any action," he said.

The police official suggested blocking and reporting suspicious messages, links, or video calls immediately.

Cyber frauds should be reported to the 1930 Helpline or cybercrime.gov.in, Sajjanar said. PTI SJR SJR ROH