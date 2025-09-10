Hyderabad police deports Pakistan national

Hyderabad, Sept 10 (PTI) A 48-year-old Pakistani national, who had illegally entered India in 2011 and was involved in four criminal cases in the city, has been deported, police said on Wednesday.

In a release, the Hyderabad city police said in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs, it deported Muhammad Usman alias Md Abbas Ikram, through the Attari Border in Punjab, on September 09.

He had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2011. He was involved in four criminal cases registered in Hyderabad and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 1 month to 5 years.

After completion of legal proceedings, he was lodged in the Detention Centre, Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad on September 7, 2024.

After following the due process, he was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on September 9, it said.

Established on August 29, 2018, the Detention Centre at CCS, Hyderabad, has housed 158 detainees from 19 countries, out of which 150 have been deported.

On August 12, a total of 20 Bangladeshi nationals involved in illegal stay and human trafficking were deported through the Indo-Bangladesh border, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH