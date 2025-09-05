Hyderabad police introduces Women's Mounted Unit to promote empowerment

Hyderabad, Sep 5 (PTI) The Hyderabad City Police on Friday introduced Women's Mounted Unit, inducting trained female horse riders into the force.

Ten women constables from the Armed Reserve (AR) unit underwent two months of training to join the mounted police force, a city police release said.

These constables would be deployed for duties like security arrangements, VIP movement and patrolling, it said.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand said "this step was taken to encourage women to come to the forefront in all fields." For the first time, these women mounted police officers will be part of the regular patrols, he was quoted as saying.

The city police is also expanding its dog squad, the release said.

Currently, the 34 dogs in the unit are overworked and it has been decided to increase the number to 54.

The new dogs would be inducted after they complete extensive training at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA).

They will be used for detecting explosives and narcotics, and for tracking criminals.

To improve the quality of the dogs, a special committee has been formed. The panel would select high-quality dogs from breeders across the country.

In the first phase, 12 dogs have been acquired, with more to be added in the future, the release added.