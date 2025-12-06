Hyderabad Police Operation Kavach

Hyderabad: The city police conducted a massive checking exercise dubbed 'Operation Kavch' to screen vehicles and suspicious persons ahead of the sensitive December 6 anniversary of the 1992 Babri mosque demolition.

City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar told reporters on Friday: "We conducted vehicle checks at 150 places involving about 5,000 personnel. We are checking numberless vehicles, stolen vehicles or illegal persons or suspicious objects."

Besides vehicle checking, foot patrolling was also carried out at important areas, Sajjanar, who visited Gulzar Houz, said.