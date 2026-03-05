Hyderabad police launches ‘Margadarshak’ to protect women, children

Hyderabad, Mar 5 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Thursday launched 'Margadarshak', a community-based guidance initiative aimed at strengthening support systems for women, children, and other individuals who may be vulnerable or at risk.

The initiative represents a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, in which the police and civil society collaborate to enhance safety mechanisms for women both at the workplace and in the community, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The programme complements existing institutional support systems such as the Women Safety Wing, SHE Teams, Bharosa Centres, Legal Services Authorities, and various emergency helplines, thereby strengthening the overall safety ecosystem for women in Hyderabad city.

Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar, also the Chairman of the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), emphasised the importance of community participation in strengthening women’s safety and ensuring that individuals in distress receive timely support.

"He stated that responsible citizens can play a crucial role in guiding victims toward appropriate institutional mechanisms. He further advised volunteers that while providing guidance and counselling, they must direct victims to police authorities, legal experts, and official support systems, and should strictly refrain from taking the law into their own hands," the Hyderabad City Police said in a post on 'X'.

The 'Margadarshak' initiative has been conceptualised to bridge the gap between individuals in distress and formal institutional mechanisms, the release said.

While serious crimes are reported and acted upon through established legal procedures, many women facing harassment, intimidation, domestic disputes, stalking, workplace pressure, or relationship-related issues often hesitate to approach authorities due to fear, social stigma, or lack of awareness about available legal remedies.

"To address this challenge, the initiative introduces a structured guidance mechanism through trained community volunteers known as 'Margadarshaks.' These volunteers will function as responsible referral guides, providing initial guidance to individuals in distress and directing them to appropriate institutional platforms such as police authorities, legal services, counselling support, and emergency response systems," it said.

'Margadarshaks' will also help create awareness about women’s safety mechanisms, relevant legal provisions, cyber safety, and available helplines, while encouraging victims to report incidents in a timely manner before situations escalate.

By guiding victims toward the appropriate authorities and support systems, they will help ensure that assistance becomes more accessible, approachable, and victim-friendly, it added. PTI VVK SSK