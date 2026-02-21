Hyderabad police launches unique internship, professional volunteer engagement initiative

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) In a unique initiative, the Hyderabad Police launched Internship and Volunteer Engagement Programmes aimed at strengthening institutional capacity while providing meaningful opportunities for youngsters and citizens to contribute to city policing.

The Internship Programme has been thoughtfully designed to harness the talent, innovation, and academic expertise of young students in supporting modern policing initiatives, the city police said in a statement on Saturday.

Students below the age of 25 who are currently pursuing graduation or post-graduation are eligible to apply.

Selected interns would be assigned specific tasks, analytical assignments, or research-oriented projects aligned with departmental priorities, enabling them to gain practical exposure to policing systems and public administration, it said.

"This initiative offers a unique platform for students to learn, work alongside police officers, and contribute to the department while bringing fresh perspectives into our functioning.” said V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad.

Upon successful completion of the programme, interns will be awarded an official certification, he said.

Additionally, the city police is inviting experienced professionals to participate in "structured volunteering opportunities".

Professionals possessing specialised or technical expertise may contribute to clearly defined technical or process-oriented assignments.

The volunteers will contribute their expertise in support of organisational development, and innovation-driven initiatives within the department.

The SMIT Cell will function as the nodal unit, anchoring and overseeing the entire Internship and Volunteer engagement process under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police.

The detailed eligibility criteria, programme guidelines, and the online application form are available on the official website of the city police, it added.