Hyderabad: Police nab two for deer hunt; seize meat, horns

Hyderabad, Sept 14 (PTI) Two men were apprehended here on Sunday for allegedly hunting deer, with around 10 kg of deer meat and three pairs of deer horns seized, officials said.

“Based on credible information that two persons were in possession of 10 kg of deer meat with three head horns of deer in Tolichowki area here on September 13, a police team visited the spot and found two persons trying to supply deer meat in their four-wheeler,” a police release said.

The duo—a man claiming to be an MBBS doctor and another involved in real estate, both in their mid-40s—are suspected to have illegally hunted deer in a forest area in Zaheerabad, Telangana, and allegedly intended to sell the meat, police added.

A police official said, “The first accused has stated that he is an MBBS doctor; however, we are verifying that aspect.” Authorities also recovered two licensed firearms and two air guns from the accused.

“The seized deer meat and two accused persons were handed over to the forest department (forest beat officer) for further investigation,” the release added. PTI VVK SSK