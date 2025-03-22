Hyderabad: Police officer dies after being hit by bus

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A 57-year-old police officer died after being hit by a bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at 4.40 am when Additional Superintendent of Police T M Nandeeswara Babji was out for a walk. An Andhra Pradesh RTC bus struck him while he was crossing the road, they added.

Babji fell, sustained severe injuries, and died on the spot, according to Hayathnagar police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus, travelling from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar, was being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, police added.

The Additional SP was posted at the DGP office in Hyderabad. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. PTI VVK SSK VVK SSK KH