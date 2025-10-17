Hyderabad: Police register case over fake electoral roll information

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (PTI) Police have registered a case over the circulation of fake information regarding electoral rolls on social media, officials said on Friday.

The complainant reported that certain individuals were spreading false information online, alleging that some film actresses were listed in the electoral rolls with modified addresses, photographs, and invalid Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, a release from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said.

Following a complaint lodged by the assistant electoral registration officer of Jubilee Hills assembly constituency and the assistant municipal commissioner of Yousufguda Circle, GHMC, the case was registered at Madhura Nagar police station under relevant sections of the BNS.

“The investigation is currently underway,” police added.

The high-stakes bypoll for the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is scheduled for November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

Election officials warned that the circulation of false or misleading information could disrupt the election process and urged the public not to believe or share unverified content. Strict action will be taken against those found spreading misinformation. PTI VVK SSK