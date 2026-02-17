Hyderabad police warn of action after youth film reel 'offering drugs' at Shiva temple

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar on Tuesday warned youth against performing objectionable acts for social media 'likes'.

The caution follows a viral video showing two youth allegedly offering a narcotic substance to a Lord Shiva idol on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Following public outcry over the video, he warned of strict legal action against those indulging in such acts.

In the reel, recorded near a Shiva temple in Shamshabad area here on Sunday, the duo is heard saying that they came to offer "prasadam" to Shiva.

The two youths are then seen bragging that while the devotees normally offer coconuts as prasadam, they are doing something different. One of them is seen holding a narcotic drug, suspected to be ganja, in his hand.

Later, the youth posted the video on their social media account, following which several netizens demanded action.

Taking note of the reel, Sajjanar asked, "Will you go to any extent just to become famous?" The Commissioner in a post on 'X' on Tuesday said: "Maha Shivaratri is a symbol of devotion… a path to liberation. On such a sacred and holy occasion, displaying intoxicating substances in the name of offering prasadam is an extremely disgraceful act. It is a perverse behaviour." Sajjanar called it a serious offence and said once the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are invoked "you may have to regret it for the rest of your life".

He further advised them not to sacrifice their golden future for momentary pleasures of "likes and views".

He said, "Such actions will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Turn social media into a platform for your creativity...not a gateway to addiction." Meanwhile, sources said the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) team is looking into the incident. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH