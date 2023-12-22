Hyderabad records 2 per cent rise in overall crime in 2023

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Hyderabad witnessed a two per cent increase in overall crimes in 2023 compared to the previous year, a senior police official said on Friday.

As many as 24,821 cases were registered during 2023 as against 24,220 cases in 2022, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy told reporters here. He said the conviction rate during the year has also increased by 20 per cent.

The overall cases of crime against women increased by 12 per cent to 2,775 in 2023 from 2,484 recorded in 2022. The number of rape cases rose to 403 in 2023 from 336 reported last year.

POCSO cases reduced by 12 per cent from 428 cases registered during 2022 to 377 this year, the Hyderabad police chief said.

Cyber crime cases also saw an increase with 2,735 cases registered in 2023 from 2,249 cases booked last year.

All bodily crime cases rose by 16 per cent, and the grave bodily crime cases by 39 per cent.

There is a nine per cent increase in all property crime cases and eight per cent increase in grave property crime, the senior police official added. PTI VVK VVK SDP SS