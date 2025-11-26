Hyderabad: SI suspended for misappropriating seized gold, misplacing service pistol

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A sub-inspector attached to the Amberpet police station here has been suspended for allegedly misappropriating gold recovered in a case and for misplacing his service weapon, police said on Wednesday.

A case has also been registered against the SI, a senior police official said.

“The SI was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty after he misappropriated about five tolas of gold recovered in a case. He pledged the gold and took money. He also misplaced his service pistol,” the official said.

Responding to reports that the SI had "sold" the weapon, the official said it was still under investigation whether the firearm was lost or mortgaged.