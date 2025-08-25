Hyderabad: Six arrested in rave party; cocaine, MDMA seized

Hyderabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Six people—two drug peddlers and three consumers—were arrested after a rave party at an apartment in Kondapur was raided by the Telangana government’s anti-narcotics wing, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), along with the police.

In the joint operation conducted on Sunday, officials seized 20 grams of cocaine, eight Ecstasy pills (20 grams), and 3 grams of MDMA, a release from the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said on Monday.

The arrested include two peddlers from Andhra Pradesh, a 20-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru acting as a transporter, and three consumers—a housewife, a man engaged in the wine shop business, and a software engineer, it added.

The prime accused, described as the kingpin, allegedly procured cocaine from a known source in Bengaluru, organised meetings for consumers, and consumed the narcotic substance with them, the release stated. PTI VVK VVK SSK