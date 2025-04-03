Hyderabad: Stucco work falls off Charminar after heavy rain

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A portion of stucco work from the historic Charminar in Hyderabad fell off following heavy rain on Thursday.

The stucco piece, located on the second level of one of the minarets, collapsed, but no injuries were reported, ASI sources said.

The fallen section was a decorative element atop a stone structure, and the material is fragile in nature, they added.

"It's not significant damage," officials clarified, attributing the incident to heavy rainfall.

The affected portion was inspected, and a team of experts, including engineers, will finalise a course of action on Friday morning to address the issue promptly, sources said.

The heavy downpour also caused waterlogging in several parts of the city.

The Charminar, an iconic monument, was built by Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutb Shah in 1591.