Hyderabad: Student dies by suicide; police cite distress over one-sided relationship

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman, who previously worked for a YouTube channel, allegedly died by suicide at her residence here over a “love failure,” after sending a text message to her mother in Kuwait, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, a native of Visakhapatnam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented flat in the Raidurgam area on February 23.

In the early hours of the same day, she sent a text message to her mother, who is employed in Kuwait, saying, “I love you, mummy. Take care of my younger brother,” before switching off her phone, a police official at Raidurgam station said.

On receiving information via Dial 100, a police team rushed to the spot, broke open the door and found her hanging in the flat.

According to preliminary investigations, the first-year B Sc student, who had moved to Hyderabad six months ago, had repeatedly proposed to a friend from Visakhapatnam, but he declined and had recently asked her not to contact him.

However, they remained friends. He had also moved to Hyderabad and is working as a software professional, police said.

She had earlier worked for a YouTube channel and appeared in videos, police added.

“Both of them had known each other since 2023 and were friends. She had been expressing her love for him and had also proposed marriage, but he told her he was not interested. Even a day before her death, she called him to her flat and again expressed her feelings, but he reiterated that he was not interested,” the official said.

Police said a diary recovered from the scene contained entries about her feelings for him, his rejection, and her hope that he might reciprocate in the future.

Based on available evidence, it appears to be a case of one-sided love, and she may have taken the extreme step due to distress over how events unfolded, police said.

The woman’s mother stated that her daughter had attempted suicide about six months ago and that she had then asked the friend to stop communicating with her, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the mother, a case has been registered.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI VVK VVK SSK