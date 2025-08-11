Hyderabad: Three Odisha labourers killed after being struck by pickup truck

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Three labourers from Odisha died after being hit by a pickup truck on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2.45 pm when the vehicle was en route to Shameerpet, according to police.

The three victims, aged between 22 and 30, were planting saplings and walking beside the road when they were hit from behind by a vehicle and died on the spot, a police official said.

The driver of the vehicle, suspected to have been drowsy at the time of the accident, was taken into custody, he added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident. PTI VVK SSK