Hyderabad to be developed as India’s premier film production hub: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said the state government will develop Hyderabad into a premier hub for film production in the country.

“The government will provide all necessary support to promote the film industry in Hyderabad,” a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The announcement came during a meeting with winners of the 71st National Film Awards at the Chief Minister’s residence, where producers highlighted the challenges faced by the industry in film production.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy felicitated National Award winners, including ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ director Anil Ravipudi; ‘HanuMan’ director Prasanth Varma; visual effects team members Venkat and Srinivas; fight masters Nandu and Prithvi; ‘Baby’ director Sai Rajesh; and singer Rohit.

Producers present at the meeting included Chaitanya Reddy and Niranjan Reddy (‘HanuMan’), SKN (‘Baby’), and Garapati Sahu (‘Bhagavanth Kesari’), the CMO release added. PTI VVK SSK