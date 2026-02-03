Hyderabad to emerge as ''railway hub'': Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said Hyderabad would emerge as a railway hub in the country with the establishment of a centre of 'Kavach' automatic train protection system and the high speed rail corridors announced in the 2026-27 Union Budget.

Speaking to reporters here, he said railway development works worth over Rs 47,000 crore are underway in Telangana. Renovation works of over 30 railway stations would be completed during 2026.

Of the 1,242 km of railway network in the state, 627 km has been covered by 'Kavach', he said. A research centre of 'Kavach' has been set up in Hyderabad.

Of the seven high speed rail corridors announced, three would be centered in the city.

Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai high speed corridors would be come up in the Telangana capital, he said.

"Hyderabad and Telangana are already becoming a hub of several sectors. Because of the Kavac' centre and high speed corridors, Hyderabad is going to be a hub for railways also in the country," he said.

The city is already a hub of pharma, vaccines, defence and IT sectors, Reddy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to perform the 'bhumi puja' soon for the third phase of Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) connecting Hyderabad with the temple town of Yadagirigutta, he said.

Telangana has been allocated five Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains so far.

Kishan Reddy also said the Union Budget for 2026-27 would benefit all sections of society and it marks a step forward in the realizing the goal of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047.

The Budget has increased the allocation for rural employment scheme VB G RAM G from Rs 88,000 crores to Rs 96,000 crores, he said. Congress has spread misinformation that the scheme is being weakened, he alleged.

Observing that many countries in the world are gripped by economic crises, Reddy said India's economy is making rapid progress under the leadership of PM Modi.

The Union Budget lays foundation for the country's long term development, infrastructure growth against short term interests, he added. PTI SJR SJR SA