Hyderabad: Two arrested; contraband worth Rs 7.3 lakh seized

Hyderabad, Aug 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old student from Bengaluru and a 27-year-old private firm employee were arrested on Monday for allegedly peddling narcotics, with contraband worth Rs 7.3 lakh seized from them, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) apprehended the duo on August 19 within the Domalguda Police Station limits, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force) Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.

Police seized 12.57 grams of MDMA, 305 grams of ganja, a car and three mobile phones, together worth around Rs 7.3 lakh.

Investigators said the BCA student—specialising in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning—procured narcotics from Nigerian suppliers and supplied them to the 27-year-old, whom he had befriended on social media.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police added. PTI VVK SSK