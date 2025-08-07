Hyderabad: Two held in ganja racket; 26 medicos among 84 consumers identified

Hyderabad, Aug 7 (PTI) The Telangana government’s anti-narcotics task force has arrested two ganja suppliers, including a woman interstate drug peddler, for allegedly selling cannabis to over 80 consumers, among them 26 medical students of a private medical college near Hyderabad, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on credible information, officials from the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) apprehended a 23-year-old man on August 1 and seized 2 kg of ganja from his possession, a release said.

Investigation revealed that the accused had been procuring cannabis in bulk from a woman supplier based in Bidar district, Karnataka, for local distribution in Hyderabad. Between August 2024 and August 2025, he transferred Rs 6 lakh to her for procurement, officials said.

The woman, an interstate drug supplier, was arrested on August 5 with 4 kg of ganja in her possession. Investigators said she has been involved in drug trafficking since 2010, primarily sourcing ganja from Parli in Maharashtra and local suppliers in Bidar. Payments were received through online apps and cash, the release added.

Authorities also found suspicious bank transactions worth Rs 1.5 crore in her accounts. Of this, Rs 26 lakh was traced to 51 identified peddlers in Hyderabad, while the remaining Rs 1.24 crore is under scrutiny.

Based on the duo’s confession, officials identified 84 consumers, including 26 students from a private medical college.

Tests confirmed ganja consumption in eight of the medicos, who were subsequently sent for counselling in the presence of their parents and the college principal. They have been admitted to a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre, the release further said. PTI VVK SSK