Hyderabad: Woman kills two-month-old son over suspected postpartum stress

Hyderabad, Feb 24 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son on Tuesday, reportedly after becoming distressed by the infant’s continuous crying, police said.

The baby’s father, a migrant worker at a construction site, told police he returned home around 11 am and found his wife burning their son.

He realised the child had already died.

In his complaint, the man said his wife had killed the baby because he was crying continuously, a police release stated.

The infant was found dead with a cloth stuffed in his mouth and burn injuries, police said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the killing.

Authorities suspect the woman acted under stress, as she reportedly lacked support following the birth of her child.

The couple, natives of Madhya Pradesh, were living in the labour quarters at the construction site, a police official said. PTI VVK SJR SSK